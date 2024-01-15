Imran Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington Was In The Family Pic At Ira-Nupur's Reception

Lekha Washington at Ira Khan's wedding reception

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare have been the talk of the town following their dreamy wedding earlier this month. Another couple -- albeit rumoured -- that has captured considerable attention during the wedding festivities is Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington. Now, in a new picture circulating online, Lekha can be seen posing with the Khan clan for the family picture at the wedding reception. The photo features Lekha and Imran, alongside newlyweds Ira and Nupur, Ira's brother Jaunaid Khan, her mother Reena Dutta, Aamir's son from his second wife (Kiran Rao) - Azad Khan, Ira's cousin Zayn Marie, and Aamir's sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan. Kiran Rao couldn't attend the reception as she was unwell, Aamir Khan told the paparazzi at the party.

Take a look:

Previously, director Danish Husain too had shared a series of pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's vows ceremony. In them, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan are seen together, smiling for the camera. In the first picture, Lekha looks stunning in a red dress, while Imran looks sharp in a black suit. In addition to this, there were more images of the rumoured couple alongside other guests at the festivities. While sharing the post, Danish Husain wrote, “Loads of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak.”

Before that, Ira's Cousin, Zayn Marie also shared pictures of Lekha Washington and Imran Khan posing together. Alongside the shared images, Zayn gushed, “I'm All in for I & N love you both more than my heart can hold so I got your initials with as many hearts as my hand could fit and yes, Imara stacked four flower crowns on my head.”

On the work front, Imran Khan last directed a short film in 2018 titled, Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. Meanwhile, Lekha Washington appeared in the 2015 Telugu film Dynamite.