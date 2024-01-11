New Day, New Pics Of Imran Khan With Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington At Cousin Ira's Wedding Festivities

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: dan.husain)

Actor Imran Khan is making headlines yet again – this time for new images from his cousin Ira Khan's wedding festivities in Jaipur with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington by his side. In a set of images shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan are dressed in their fashionable best for the many ceremonies. In the first image – which appears to be from the “white wedding” where Nupur Shikhar and Ira Khan exchanged vows – Lekha looks stunning in a red dress, while Imran is dapper in a suit. This is followed by more images of the rumoured couple with the other guests at the festivities. Sharing the images, Danish Husain wrote, “Loads of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak.”

Previously, images of Lekha Washington and Imran Khan posing together were also shared by Ira's cousin Zayn Marie as well as Lekha Washington, herself. Along with the pictures that Zayn Marie shared, the actress wrote: “Sharing the inside picture, Zayn Mari, wrote, “I'm All in for I & N love you both more than my heart can hold so I got your initials with as many hearts as my hand could fit and yes, Imara stacked four flower crowns on my head.”

Lekha Washington, as mentioned above, also shared a collage of images of Imran and her. In the pictures, while Lekha is dressed in a red and green ensemble, Imran opted for a black suit. Along with collage, Lekha dropped a heart emoji on the picture. Check out the photos here.

Previously, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan were spotted together at a party hosted by Monica Dogra and attended by the likes of actor Abhay Deol. Sharing the images, Abhay Deol wrote, “This was a fun, eclectic, bunch! Orchestrated by maestro Monica Dogra #friends #aboutlastnight.” To this, Monica Dogra wrote: “Nights that give me life in Bombay.”

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. They have a daughter named Imara together. Lekha Washington has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She also worked with Imran Khan in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, in which she played a guest role.