Viral: Imran Khan Poses With Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington And Daughter Imara At Cousin Ira Khan's Mehendi

Image was shared on Instagram.

Imran Khan was spotted yet again with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington in one of the inside pictures from his cousin Ira Khan's wedding festivities in Udaipur. It so happened that newlyweds Ira and Nupur hosted an intimate Mehendi ceremony at Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur on Monday. Photos and videos from the event were shared by many guests attending the festivities including Ira's cousin Zayn Marie. In one of the photos shared by Zaym Marie on her Instagram feed, she can be seen posing with Imran, Lekha and Imran's nine-year-old daughter Imara. In the picture, Lekha can be seen standing close to Imran in a blue lehenga. The little one can be seen twinning in blue with Lekha while Imran Khan kept his look simple in a beige blazer. Sharing the inside picture, Zayn Mari, wrote, "I'm All in for I & N love youuu both more than my heart can hold so I got your initials with as many hearts as my hand could fit and yes, imara stacked four flower crowns on my head."

Last week, Imran Khan attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington by his side. Lekha Washington shared a collage featuring herself and Imran on her Instagram story. For the occasion, Lekha wore a red and green ensemble while Imran was dressed in a black suit. Sharing the collage, Lekha dropped a heart emoji on the picture and thanked the photographer.

Zayn Marie Khan, who is a cousin of Ira Khan, also shared a few images of Lekha and Imran on her social media feed. In one picture, the rumoured couple posed with Zayn Marie Khan. In another, Zayn was pictured with Imran and his daughter. Sharing the pictures, Zayn wrote in the caption, " SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days' @khan.ira I still can't believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings." Take a look:

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. They reportedly separated in 2019. They are parents to a daughter Imara meanwhile Lekha Washington has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.