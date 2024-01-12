POV: You Are A Bride Posing With Your 'Ex-Fiance.' See Ira Khan's LOL Posts

Rahul Subramanian pictured with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding festivities with husband Nupur Shikhare are making waves on the Internet. After a private registration ceremony on January 3 in Mumbai, the couple hosted a lavish celebration at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Amidst the plethora of online photos, two snapshots shared on Ira Khan's Instagram Stories have captured our attention. Ira reposted pictures from her friend, comedian Rahul Subramanian, where the first one shows Rahul and Ira smiling at the camera. Rahul humorously captioned it, “With my ex-fiancé as per Koimoi.” In response, Ira shared the picture with several face-with-tears-of-joy emojis. For context, about a year ago, paparazzi frequently clicked Rahul and Ira together and several news outlets wrongly referred to them as a couple.

In another picture, Rahul Subramanian and Ira Khan are seen sharing a hug and flashing million-dollar smiles at the camera. Rahul looked dashing in a sharp black suit, while Ira shone in a beautiful white gown. Rahul's hilarious caption read, “With my dear friend as per elle moi,” accompanied by a pink heart emoji. Reposting the photo, Ira dropped a hug and smile emoji.

The images shared by Ira Khan and Rahul Subramanian were clicked at Ira and Nupur Shikhare's vows ceremony. Some lovely images from the ceremony were shared by the official photographers with the note: "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Ira Khan is superstar Aamir Khan's daughter with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. After dating for years, Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022.