Things Ira Khan Discovered After 'Stalking' Herself On Instagram

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira often “stalks” herself on Instagram. Why? Because it is fun. But nowadays, she feels that her profile is not as “interesting” as it used to be. Ira Khan, on Wednesday, posted a throwback photo of herself and accompanied it with a self-awareness note. She wrote about feeling “heavy” lately, which she thinks is reflected on her Instagram timeline. Ira Khan, who has always been vocal about battling depression and anxiety, wrote: “I stalk myself on Instagram sometimes. I feel like I used to have such a fun and interesting Instagram. Now it's all… heavy. Probably because that's how I've been feeling.” Ira wrote that she has also been “doing fun things now,” just doesn't have pictures of it on social media. Ira Khan added that she would like “to be a person with a fun and interesting Instagram” again.

“But also, when I'm doing fun things now, I'm don't seem to have any pictures of it. Which is a good thing, in a way,” wrote Ira Khan. She added: “But I want to be a person with a fun and interesting Instagram. Not for Instagram. For me. To stalk. Throwback.”

On Ira Khan's post, her friend and actor Vijay Varma dropped a laughing icon, whereas stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian compared her look with that of Hilary Swank in the 2004 film Million Dollar Baby.

Ira Khan might think that her recent Instagram posts are not fun but fans don't seem to agree with her. “I enjoy your Instagram. Heavy or fun. I love to see you smile and feel for you when you are down,” commented a user. Many also shared their experiences, such as this fan who wrote: “Totally get that, same here.”

Ira is the younger child of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. She frequently talks about her mental health. Recently, she wrote about spending two days in bed “sleeping or crying” and later, playing football to make her “life better” in her “adulting” post. It read: “I played football and I didn't suck! I also cleaned my sick cat's 15 pools of vomit. Adulting. I spent the last 2 days in bed. Sleeping or crying. Mostly sleeping because it beats crying. I couldn't make a single decision and I felt incapacitated. Couldn't, wouldn't anything. I dragged myself to football because it always makes life better. I was driving back home when I suddenly realised… I was feeling good! No ‘but's.”

“By the time I reached my front door, I was worried I'd wake up feeling like crap tomorrow…but that's tomorrow's problem!! When I can, I'm going to try. And there's nothing like football endorphins and adulting to shake you into life!” wrote Ira Khan.





Ira Khan is engaged to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. On the work front, she has directed a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. It starred actress Hazel Keech in the titular role.