Ira Khan's 'Adulting' Diary: What She Did After 2 Days 'Sleeping Or Crying'

Ira Khan has always been vocal about her mental health. On Wednesday, Aamir Khan's daughter shared a long note on adulting. In her note, she revealed that she spent her two days in bed "sleeping because it beats crying." However, she "dragged" herself out of the bed and played football as it made her feel better. She wrote, "I played football and I didn't suck! I also cleaned my sick cat's 15 pools of vomit #adulting. I spent the last 2 days in bed. Sleeping or crying. Mostly sleeping because it beats crying. I couldn't make a single decision and I felt incapacitated. Couldn't, wouldn't anything. I dragged myself to football because it always makes life better. I was driving back home when I suddenly realised... I was feeling good! No 'but's."

She concluded her note by writing, "By the time I reached my front door, I was worried I'd wake up feeling like crap tomorrow...but that's tomorrow's problem!! When I can, I'm going to try. And there's nothing like football endorphins and adulting to shake you into life!"

Soon after she shared the note, her followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "More power to you young lady for baring your thoughts and sharing your vulnerability out in the open. Not all will have the courage to do that One day at a time... #indeed. God bless you and may your life be always full of joy and sunshine," while another wrote, "Keep smiling"

A few days ago, Ira got engaged to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes."

Ira Khan is superstar Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutt.