Ira Khan And Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Got Engaged In The Filmiest Fashion. 'I Said Yes,' She Writes

A still from Ira Khan's video. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. A few hours ago, the couple shared an identical post on Instagram and announced their engagement. They shared a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. It includes swimming, cycling and running. Nupur proposed to Ira during the cycling race, which was part of the Ironman. In the video, Nupur can be seen wearing a cycling outfit and going down on his knee with a ring and asking Ira, "Will you marry me", to which Ira replies "yes".

Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Many wished the couple in the comments section. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. Nupur Shikhare so film uff..." with heart emojis. Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "Congratulations you guys" with star-eyed and heart emojis.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara wrote, "Omg congratulations!!" Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl too commented on the post. He wrote, "Congratulations you two" with heart emojis.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff too reacted to the couple's post. She wrote, "This is the cutest thing ever! Congratulations, baby girl."

Many of the couple's followers too commented on the post, congratulating the duo on their new beginning.

See how Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan:

The couple also shared a few pictures on their Instagram stories.

Nupur shared two pictures, one of which he captioned, "She said yes", while sharing another picture, he wrote, "Ironman had a special spot jahan humara roka hua, get it." Nupur in this picture was referring to the board that was right between the two at the time of the proposal.

Check out posts here:

Ira Khan reshared Nupur's stories on her Instagram handle.

Check out here:

Ira and Nupur have been dating for a few years and often share pictures of each other on social media.

Check out a few of their posts here:

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has an elder brother Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer in India.