At Ira's Mehendi, Dad Aamir Khan Had Her Tattoo Recreated On His Hand

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan, who married last week in Mumbai, are celebrating their union in the presence of friends and families in Udaipur with much fanfare. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare hosted their mehendi ceremony on January 8 with their loved ones in attendance. As images of the mehendi ceremony are taking the internet by storm, one set of pictures, in particular, is winning hearts. It involves Aamir Khan – father of the bride – getting his mehendi done and the design he opted for is no ordinary one. As per Usha Shah, the mehendi artist at the occasion, the superstar chose to recreate his daughter's tattoo as his mehendi design. Aamir Khan can be seen getting a star, moon and sun tattoo on his right hand, to recreate the same tattoo on Ira Khan's hand, which is also visible in the pictures. The father and daughter are seated together in the pictures. Did someone say cute, yet?

While Aamir Khan is dressed in a powder blue ensemble, Ira Khan looks resplendent in a white outfit. Sharing the images, the mehendi artist wrote: “Aamir Khan chose Ira Khan's tattoo as his design. A star, moon and sun tattoo on her right hand. Beautiful father-daughter bond.”

Earlier this week, the couple treated their fans to some special glimpses of their wedding day. Finally clearing the air on why he chose to attend his wedding in a pair of shorts and a T-shirt and ran to the venue, Nupur said, “From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connection to this route. Emotional reason."

The caption further said, "From finishing the Iron Man four times to being Ira's man forever, Nupur chose to run to their wedding venue for a very emotional reason that is close to the couple's heart. A little glimpse into the beautiful vibe of the day that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare chose to officially become husband and wife."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022 and got married on January 3. Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta also have a son named Junaid Khan. The superstar also has another son, Azad, with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Azad, Junaid and Kiran were present at the wedding and actively involved in the festivities.