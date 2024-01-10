Sangeet Diaries: The One With Ira Khan And Husband Nupur Shikhare

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan at sangeet ceremony. (courtesy: mipalkarofficial)

Flipping through the pages of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding festivities taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple's wedding celebration week began with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a dinner night, a pyjama party, a football match and a fun-filled sangeet night. We got a glimpse of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's sangeet night, courtesy their friends. Actor Mithila Palkar posted a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram stories and she she added the song Tum Ho Toh along with it.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare re-posted the sangeet night Instagram stories shared by their friends on social media.

Meanwhile, at the sangeet, Aamir Khan, his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad performed the evergreen song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna . Take a look at the viral video here:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare began the week by sharing a video from their big day. Explaining why he ran to the wedding venue, Nupur Shikhare said in the video, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. They got married in Mumbai earlier this week and flew to Udaipur for the celebrations.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.