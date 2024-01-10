Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao And Son Azad Perform At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Sangeet Night

Kiran Rao, Azad and Aamir Khan performing. (courtesy: AamirsDevotee)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding festivities are taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After Ira and Nupur's mehendi ceremony, a football match and a workout session were hosted. The sangeet ceremony came gift-wrapped with a special performance by father of the bride Aamir Khan, his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad. The trio performed the evergreen song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the sangeet ceremony and a video of it is viral, naturally. Check out the video here:

Earlier at a dinner party this week in Udaipur, Kiran Rao gave a special performance. See glimpses from the party here:

Over the weekend, Ira shared photos from her and Nupur's wedding venue in Udaipur. Ira and Nupur began the celebrations with some work out. Ira Khan mentioned what the drill was like. She wrote, "Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups, Jump squats, Namashkar push-ups, Squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures."

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."