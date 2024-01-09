Viral: Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Pyjama Party With Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias And Others

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Filmyape)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are having the time of their lives in Udaipur. The couple, who got married last week in Mumbai, flew out to Udaipur for their wedding festivities. After hosting an intimate mehendi ceremony on Monday morning, the couple ended the night by throwing a pyjama party for their friends and family. Inside pictures from the pyjama party were shared by Ira's cousin Zayn Marie and friend Sarah Jane Dias and it screams fun from miles apart. Zayn shared a video of herself singing on stage as the bride Ira, dressed in pyjamas and Nupur can be seen grooving to the music. Zayn captioned the clip, "Ira Khan you are toooooo cute!!! Nupur Shikhare you lucky, lucky man." For the pyjama party, mattresses were laid out in a hall. A bar was also set up for the guests.

This is the post we are talking about:

In another video posted by Sarah Jane Dias, she gives us a glimpse of the pyjama party organised by Ira and Nupur in which guests can be seen seating in hall, dressed in their night wear. Sarah Jane Dias wrote alongside the video, "I love this."

Sarah also shared a video of the groom and his squad entering the party wearing blue lungis and white shirts as Yo Yo Honey Singh's Lungi Dance plays in the background.

In another viral video from the night, the groom and his bride can be seen dancing their heart out to Yaariyan song ABCD.

This is the viral video we are talking about:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare hosted their mehendi ceremony at Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur. The venue was decorated with white flowers. The ceremony started around 11.30 am and continued till 3 PM. The theme of decor was light pastel shades and white. On Tuesday, the couple will be hosting the Sangeet ceremony around 8 pm. The theme for the night will be royal. Moroccan lanterns and other things will be used for decorating the venue.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got married last week in Mumbai after their engagement in September 2022. Aamir Khan's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.