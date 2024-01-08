Kiran Rao Sings, Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Dance At Udaipur Wedding Festivities

Kiran Rao pictured singing, Ira-Nupur dancing. (courtesy: PabloIvaanKhan)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities are going on in full swing in Udaipur. An inside video has surfaced online and it has been making the right noise. In the video, we can see Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao singing on mike while Nupur Shikhar and Ira Khan dance to the song. Kiran and Aamir's son Azad can also be spotted beside his mother and he can be seen playing a musical instrument. Ira wore an LBD for the occasion while Nupur wore formals. The video was shared by one of the invitees - Pablo Ivaan Khan.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare hosted their mehendi ceremony at Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur. Some inside pictures from the mehendi ceremony were shared by one of the guests on her Instagram profile. In a picture shared, we can see the bride and the groom's palms - on which "I (love emoji) N" have been written. In another beautiful picture, we can see the mehendi artists drawing designs on bride Ira's hands. Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with Ira. For the occasion, Ira wore a white dress and she added a dash of style with her funky shades.

Earlier, Ira and Nupur shared some inside pictures from their festivities. They were joined by Ira's younger brother Azad, Ira's friend Mithila Palkar in the pictures. For the occasion, Ira wore an LBD and she kept her accessories minimal while Nupur was dressed in a tuxedo.

On Monday, the couple also treated their Instafam to a video from their wedding day. Nupur Shikhare revealed why he ran to the wedding venue, stating in the video, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason." Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.