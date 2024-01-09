Ira Khan Kisses Mom Reena Dutta In Adorable New Pic From Her Mehendi Ceremony

Ira with mom Reena Dutta. (courtesy: coleen_khan_affonso)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and husband Nupur Shikhare hosted an intimate mehendi ceremony at Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur on Monday. Photos and videos of the couple from their wedding festivities in Udaipur have been trending big on social media. On Monday, some inside pictures of the bride and groom and the bride's mother Reena Dutta from the mehendi event were shared by celebrity make up artist Coleen Khan Affonso on her Instagram feed. In the first picture, Ira Khan can be seen kissing her mom Reena Dutta, who looks exquisite in a cream and pink saree, on her cheeks. In the second picture, Ira can be seen posing with Nupur. While Ira looks lovely in a white gown, Nupur can be spotted in shirt and trousers. In the third picture, the newlyweds can be seen posing with make up artist Coleen Khan Affonso.

Sharing the pictures, Coleen wrote, "Special moments…#iranupurwedding #wedding #hairandmakeup #mendhi #weddinginspiration."

Take a look at the post below:

Some inside pictures from the mehendi ceremony were also shared by one of the guests on her Instagram profile. In a picture shared, we can see the bride and the groom's palms - on which "I (love emoji) N" have been written. In another picture, we can see the mehendi artists drawing designs on bride Ira's hands. Nupur Shikhare can be also be spotted in this picture standing behind Ira.

Take a look at some mehendi pictures here:

In another video posted from their mehendi event, we can see the groom Nupur Shikhare dancing to the song Jugnu. However Nupur is not alone as he is joined by his dear friend Mithila Palkar.

On Monday, the couple also treated their Instafam to a video from their wedding day. Nupur Shikhare revealed why he ran to the wedding venue, stating in the video, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason." Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got married last week in Mumbai after their engagement in September 2022. Aamir Khan's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.