Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Pre-Sangeet Activities In Udaipur: Football Match And Workout

Ira Khan in a football match, Nupur working out. (courtesy: sahirahoshidar)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities are going on in full swing in Udaipur. Photos and videos have surfaced online and they are absolutely viral-worthy. Ahead of their traditional wedding, the couple have been serving some fitness goals. An invitee shared a short clip on her Instagram story that shows Ira Khan running during a football match. Ira Khan can be seen dressed in shorts. Sahira Hoshidar, who shared the video clip, simply wrote, "GM" on the post. In another reel shared by her, Nupur Shikhare can be seen sweating it out. Sahira wrote in the caption, "Sangeet prep with the groom himself." She added, "Attempted some muscle ups today. They are tougher than I thought." Ira and Nupur will host a sangeet ceremony tonight for their friends and families. The theme of the party will be royal. Moroccan lanterns will be used for decoration.

On Monday, Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony took place. Several pictures were shared by Ira's friend Mithila Palkar, cousin Zyan Marie Khan and other guests. In a picture shared, we can see the bride and the groom's palms - on which "I (love emoji) N" have been written. In another beautiful picture, we can see the mehendi artists drawing designs on bride Ira's hands. Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with Ira. For the occasion, Ira wore a white dress and she added a dash of style with her funky shades. The ceremony started around 11 AM and continued till 3 PM. The theme of the decor was light pastel shades and white.

The couple also hosted a pyjama party for the guests last night. Nupur Shikhare can be seen dancing to Lungi Dance with friends in viral pictures. Nupur Shikhare and Mithila Palkar also lit up the pre-wedding festivities with their dance to Jugnu.

Ira Khan shared pictures from the Taj Lake Palace on Saturday and she wrote, "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts?" In the picture, Ira, Nupur and their friends can be seen working out. Ira Khan wrote, "Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups, Jump squats, Namashkar push-ups, Squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures." Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got married on January 3 in Mumbai after their engagement in September 2022. Aamir Khan's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.