Nupur Shikhare And Mithila Palkar Lit Up Udaipur Festivities With Their Jugnu Dance

Mithila and Nupur dancing. (courtesy: prakash1199 )

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities at Udaipur have been making the right noise. Inside videos and pictures have surfaced online and they are viral-worthy. In a new video shared by an invitee, we can see the groom Nupur Shikhare dancing his heart out to the song Jugnu. Nupur can be seen matching his steps with dear friend Mithila Palkar. They can be seen dancing to the song with other friends and guests as well. Ira and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows in Mumbai on January 3. They hosted a mehendi ceremony today at Udaipur.

Here's a group picture featuring Ira and Nupur from their mehendi ceremony.

Mithila Palkar also shared inside images from the wedding festivities. In one picture, she can be seen posing with the couple. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating these two, everyday." Mithila also shared a beautiful picture of Ira in which she can be seen getting her mehendi done. Nupur can be seen looking at her adorably. Mithila simply captioned the picture as "Mehendi day."

Another inside video, which is already viral, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao can be seen singing on mike while Nupur Shikhar and Ira Khan can be seen dancing to the song. Kiran and Aamir's son Azad can also be spotted beside his mother and he can be seen playing a musical instrument. Ira wore an LBD for the occasion while Nupur wore formals. The video was shared by one of the invitees - Pablo Ivaan Khan.

On Monday, the couple also treated their Instafam to a video from their wedding day. Nupur Shikhare revealed why he ran to the wedding venue, stating in the video, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason." Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.