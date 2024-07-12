Vicky Kaushal's LOL Post On Box Office Prediction Will Leave You In Splits

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal)

Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram entry is too good. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Bad Newz, has shared a LOL snap on Instagram Stories. In the image, Vicky is wearing a turban and sitting in front of an astrologer. It seems the actor is joined by his Bad Newz co-star Ammy Virk. The picture was clicked during the film's promotion tour in Rajasthan. The actor's hilarious caption read, “50 rupay mein 50 crore ki film ka box office prediction krvaane ka ghamand hai!” He added, “#BadNewz in cinemas 19th July.” Too good, Vicky, too good. In addition to Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, Bad Newz also features Triptii Dimri in a key role.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has wowed the Internet with his dance moves in Bad Newz's song Tauba Tauba. The video came out last week and has been trending ever since. Many celebrities have praised Vicky's performance. Tauba Tauba is sung by Karan Aujla, and choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Earlier, the makers released the trailer for Bad Newz. It begins with Triptii Dimri looking confused as Neha Dhupia asks her about the father of her unborn child. The idea of a paternity test lingers as the trailer shows scenes of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's romance. A major twist reveals that due to a mix-up in timelines — Triptii doesn't know who the father is. The doctor then surprises everyone by declaring it a “once-in-a-lifetime” occurrence and reveals that both Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are the fathers of Triptii's unborn child.

Bad Newz has been directed by Anand Tiwari. The film has been jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari under the banners of Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The movie is from the makers of Good Newwz, which was released in 2019. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh.