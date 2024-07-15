Triptii Dimri On Trying Comedy In Bad Newz: 'Was Difficult For Me'

Image Instagrammed by Triptii Dimri. (courtesy: TriptiiDimri)

Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up for her next releaseBad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, opened up about attempting the genre of comedy in an interview with IANS. Triptii, who grabbed eyeballs with her powerful performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala, believes comedy is a difficult genre. However, the actor believes in pushing her limits and she wants to explore diverse roles. Speaking about her stint with comedy, Triptii said, "I have always done a lot of films in the drama genre, but I feel that as an actor, it is really important to keep doing different things and keep challenging yourself. I have found comedy a little difficult since the beginning." She added, "So, in a way, it was really good for me."

Triptii collaborated with director Anand Tiwari for the film Bad Newz. Sharing her work experience, the Qala actor said, "I want to thank Anand sir from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with the film because you haven't seen me do comedy at that level. It was difficult for me, especially with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, as they are very talented and their comic timing is very good."

"It was difficult, but it was a good learning experience. I think in life, I would want to do different roles such as action, drama, comedy, and everything that is offered," Triptii added.

Triptii Dimri made her big screen debut with Laila Majnu in 2018. She acted in films like Bulbbul, Mom, Qala. Triptii became an overnight sensation with her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Triptii's line up of films includes Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dhadak 2. Speaking of Bad Newz, it's a sequel to the 2019 movie Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.