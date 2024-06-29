Katrina Kaif Reacts To Husband Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz Trailer: 'Can't Wait For This'

A still from Bad Newz trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, released on Friday and it is trending big time. This, however, is the story of how Katrina Kaif reacted to the trailer. ICYMI, Vicky Kaushal's wife and actor Katrina Kaif is name-checked in the trailer. The trailer of Bad Newz features a scene where Vicky Kaushal's character is seen warning Ammy Virk to stay away from Katrina Kaif's poster. "Don't you touch it. Not here. Over my dead body," says Vicky warning Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared the trailer on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Can't wait for this. Congratulations." This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

Check out the trailer of Bad Newz here:

At the trailer launch of Bad Newz in Mumbai on Friday, one of the reporters asked Vicky Kaushal, "when will you announce the real good news," referring to Katrina Kaif's ongoing pregnancy rumours. Here's what the actor replied.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal wasn't a very dramatic one and that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before the wedding. "It was very last minute," said Vicky Kaushal. The actor revealed that it was during a dinner in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan (their wedding destination). Vicky added, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."

Coming back to the film - directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.