In Pics: Katrina Kaif Flies Into Mumbai After Long Stay In London

Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport on Saturday night as she flew into Mumbai after a long stay in London. The 40-year-old actress had been staying away for quite some time and was spotted strolling on the streets of London several times with her husband Vicky Kaushal. On Saturday night, the Merry Christmas star was seen exiting the airport in an all-black ensemble. She opted for a black shirt with a knot and twinned it with black pants. The actress paired her outfit with a long black shrug. She kept her hair open and sported sunglasses.

See Katrina Kaif's Airport look below:

Last month, a video was posted on X in which Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen walking on the streets of London. Vicky and Katrina can be seen dressed in their winter best. Vicky can be seen escorting Katrina as they walk on a pavement. The caption accompanying the video read, "The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday." Take a look at the video here:

The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7OUXCVaL9E — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) May 20, 2024

Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday in London on May 16. Katrina Kaif uploaded a set of pictures on Instagram. In the first two frames, Vicky, dressed in a white T-shirt, is sitting by a window. The last slide is from the intimate birthday celebration. The actor is seen sitting at the table and smiling for the camera. Don't miss the birthday cake. In her caption, Katrina simply used white heart and cake emojis. Take a look at Katrina's post here:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is set to appear in projects such as Chhaava, Bad Newz, and Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.