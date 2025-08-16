PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi Section Of Dwarka Expressway Tomorrow: Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) on Sunday. The new infrastructure links are expected to ease connectivity between Noida and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Travel Time Cut Drastically

At present, commuters from Noida to IGI Airport face journeys of over an hour, often longer during rush hour. With UER-2 and the Dwarka Expressway in place, the same trip is expected to take around 20 minutes.

Length And Alignment

The Dwarka Expressway stretches 29 kilometres in total. Of this, 10.1 kilometres lie within Delhi, while the remaining 18.9 kilometres fall in Haryana. The Expressway links Mahipalpur in the capital to Kherki Daula in Gurugram.

Cost And Construction

Built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore, the expressway was developed in four construction packages. It has been designed to handle heavy volumes of traffic and reduce dependence on existing congested corridors.

Highway Design

The expressway is an eight-lane, grade-separated highway, with a provision for three-lane service roads on both sides. It has multi-level interchanges and underpasses at various junctions, ensuring smoother vehicular movement.

Multi-Level Design

Nearly three-fourths of the Dwarka Expressway's stretch runs on elevated tracks, keeping it fully segregated from city traffic. Vehicles move across three levels. These include the elevated expressway, surface roads and a network of underpasses.

Smart Tolling Plans

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids to introduce multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling.

Connectivity To IGI Airport

A major feature of the project is a tunnel linking the expressway directly to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Delhi section underwent trial runs of tunnels and underpasses earlier this year, in May, ahead of today's inauguration.

Haryana Section Already Operational

The Haryana portion of the expressway was inaugurated by PM Modi in March 2024. It is India's first expressway built on single pillars, and comes equipped with multiple service roads and underpasses to aid traffic flow.