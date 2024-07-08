Triptii Dimri Drops Sunkissed Picture With Sam Merchant Amid Dating Rumours

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant pictured together. (courtesy: TriptiDimriWorld)

Actress Triptii Dimri's choice to share adorable pictures from her vacations never fails to pique curiosity. Amid her busy schedule to promote her movie Bad Newz, which is generating buzz ahead of its release, the actress seems to have scooped out some time for a short holiday. However, this time, it's not her selfies that are making waves on the Internet, but rather her companion in the picture that's grabbing everyone's attention. Triptii Dimri's sunkissed picture from an undisclosed location features her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

In the picture posted on her Instagram Stories, Triptii and Sam are seen sitting in a motor boat along with their friends. The photo, taken at an undisclosed location, captures a sunlit moment of the group enjoying their time together.

Rumours about Triptii Dimri dating the hotelier gained traction after the two were clicked together at an event.

Bad Newz is directed by Anant Tiwari and will feature Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia as lead characters. It is a romantic comedy centering around Triptii's character who becomes pregnant with two men's children. It is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

Bad Newz is from the creators of the 2019 film Good Newwz which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Recently, the makers of Bad Newz released the first track Tauba Tauba from the film. Take a look:

Triptii, known for her performances in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala, shot to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. In addition to her upcoming film Bad Newz, slated to release on July 19, Triptii will also be seen in highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.