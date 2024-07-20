Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 1: A Good Start For Vicky Kaushal And Triptii Dimri's Film

A still from Bad Newz. (courtesy: triptii_dimri)

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, released in theatres on Friday. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, had a good start at the box office on its opening day. Bad Newz earned around 8.50 crore India net on its first day, reported Sacnilk. The report added that Bad Newz had an overall 22.83% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, July 19. In addition to the film's impressive cast, there are also cameos by actors Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

The film explores the concept of heteropaternal superfecundation. It showcases the story of a chef named Saloni Bagga (played by Triptii), who gets pregnant with twins from two different men (Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk), which leads to a comedy of errors.

Bad Newz opened to largely mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Bad Newz, Dharma Productions' follow-up to the far more perky (if not more quirky) Good Newwz(2019), which hinged on a couple of in-vitro fertilizations gone wrong, relies on Vicky Kaushal to pull it out of the fire. The lead actor gives the role of a brash and rash West Delhi momma's boy his all when a bit of temperance would have stood him in better stead."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film released in theatres on July 19.