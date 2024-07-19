Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz Reviewed By Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant: 'Thoroughly Entertaining'

Triptii Dimri in a still from Bad Newz trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, is her biggest cheerleader. Need proof? Head straight to his Instagram handle. To give a shoutout to Triptii's film Bad Newz, the model-turned-businessman shared a special video in his Instagram Stories. From inside a theatre, Sam shared a small clip from the film's song Tauba Tauba. We can see Vicky Kaushal dancing on the big screen. In his caption, Sam tagged his rumoured girlfriend and wrote, “Great performance. Thoroughly entertaining. Ufff.” He also attached a red heart to his caption. In addition to Triptii and Vicky, Bad Newz also features Ammy Virk in a key role. The film has been directed by Anand Tiwari.

Well, not just Sam Merchant, Vicky Kaushal also received a shout-out from his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, for his performance in Tauba Tauba. Speaking to Film Companion, the actor said her approval left like an Oscar-winning moment. He said, "That approval is like an Oscar. She is just too good at what she does."

Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave 2 out of 5 stars to Bad Newz. He wrote, "Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, Bad Newz is more frizzle than sizzle. It is a still-born comedy about a pair of dads and a mom with twins in her womb as a result of being impregnated twice in the same ovulation cycle. Since the audience, thanks to the trailer, is aware of all this and there are no real surprises in the film until it wends its way to its denouement that is meant to be a way out of the imbroglio for everyone concerned."

For Vicky Kaushal's character in the film, he added, "Akhil Chadha (Vicky Kaushal) runs a chaap shop that his father set up in Delhi's Karol Bagh. He is the sort of guy who does not take no for an answer and bamboozles his way into Saloni's life while harping incessantly on his no-mo (no mobile) phobia. He isn't a pretty specimen on the face of it but the audience is constantly encouraged to warm up to his cavalier ways, part of which stems from the overwhelming attention his doting mother (Sheeba Chaddha) showers on him."

Bad Newz also features Neha Dhupia in a crucial role.