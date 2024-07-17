Vicky Kaushal On His First Meeting With Wife Katrina Kaif: 'It Was Meant To Be'

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, who is at present busy promoting his film Bad Newz, reminisced about their first encounter with his wife Katrina Kaif in a recent interview with Raj Shamani. When asked if he was nervous when he met Katrina for the first time, he said, “No, I wasn't!” He continued, “We met at an award. I was hosting the event. We met backstage before appearing on the stage. That was the first time I introduced myself to her and she introduced herself to me.”

Talking about how his encounters with Katrina blossomed into romance, he said, "First few times, nothing was planned ki hum milne ka plan kar rahe hain ya hum baat kar rahe hain (Initially we didn't plan our meetings). The first time we ever spoke to each other was a part of an interview while the cameras were rolling. Of course, we had each other's number and we would randomly bump into each other. Aisa kuch nahin tha. I think, some things are just meant to happen. Sometimes you realise that it is happening against all odds and that's how it happened. After a point we stopped questioning and analysing it, and became committed to it.”

A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal recounted his first Karwa Chauth with Katrina Kaif. He mentioned that his wife is a “Google Queen.” Vicky told Film Companion, “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that, so being an actor helps. But she [Katrina Kaif] is a Google queen. She asked Google when she'll be able to see the moon.”

Vicky Kaushal added how he tried to explain to Katrina Kaif that the moon doesn't follow Google. He said, "Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021.