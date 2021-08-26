Actress Zareen Khan And Boyfriend Shivashish Mishra Are Vacationing In Goa. See Trending Pics

Zareen Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: zareenkhan)

Zareen Khan, who is known for her performance in Salman Khan's 2010 film Veer, and her boyfriend Shivashish Mishra occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after they shared glimpses of their Goa vacation on social media. Zareen Khan is dating Shivashish Mishra, participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 12, for the last few months. On her Instagram story, Zareen Khan reshared a video posted by Shivashish Mishra that features her enjoying a scenic view of the beach from the hotel they are staying in. He can be heard calling her "sweety" in the Instagram story.

See the screenshot of Zareen Khan's Instagram story here:

Earlier this week, Zareen Khan wished Shivashish Mishra in a really adorable yet funny way on social media. She posted some pictures of themselves and wrote: "Teda hai par mera hai. Happiest Birthday my Shiv. May God bless you always with all that you wish for."

Shivashish Mishra has also shared photos with the actress on his Instagram feed with loved-up captions. "There is no disguise as such which can hide love for long where it exists, or stimulate it where it doesn't! Glad you happened to me! #shadesofblue," he captioned these pictures.

On Zareen Khan's birthday, Shivashish Mishra shared this cute post:

Zareen Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film Veer, which released in 2010. She has also worked in movies such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Veerappan, Wajah Tum Ho, Chanakya, Aksar 2 and 1921. Zareen Khan was last seen in a film titled Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which released on Disney+Hotstar this year.