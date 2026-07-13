Exclusive: Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's <i>Sigma</i> Postponed To August As <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Eyes July 24 Release

As everyone knows, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, is going to be launched with much fanfare on July 24 worldwide. Coming on the heels of this news is that Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, who's making his directorial debut with Tamil film Sigma, is going to make his acting debut as well.

Sources told NDTV exclusively that discussions are on about the project, and it will be produced by GKM Tamil Kumaran. NDTV has also learnt that Jason Sanjay's Sigma will not release on July 31 but has been pushed to August given Jana Nayagan's release.

Lyca Productions, of which GKM Tamil Kumaran is the head, has produced Sigma, but sources say that Tamil Kumaran is likely to produce Jason Sanjay's acting debut flick under his own banner.

Coming to Sigma, the movie stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, and it's said to be a high-octane heist entertainer with lots of comedy and a treasure hunt-type scenario.

Vijay in Jana Nayagan

The movie, shot across Tamil Nadu and Thailand, has music by S Thaman. Others in the film include Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh, and Kiran Konda.

Cinematographer Krishnan Vasan, who worked on Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend, had stated in an interview, "There is crazy hype around Sigma, and that is something that I've never experienced. But there is no pressure because Jason Sanjay is a sorted guy. Although he comes from a film family, he took the effort to study filmmaking. The communication was on point, and it wasn't like I was working with a first-timer."

Actor Sundeep Kishan too has been all praise for his director Jason Sanjay, calling him 'extremely hardworking.'

In an interview with Variety, he said that Jason reminds him of Vijay and added, "He and his team have been working on this project for a very long time. They did the pre-production as well as the edit work extensively. One can learn a lot about patience from him, which I was really blown away by. For a 25-year-old to be that patient, calm, and clear about what he wanted while directing was amazing. It was an insight into how the present-day generation looks at film narration."

On his part, Jason Sanjay had said in a statement to the media about his film that "Sigma celebrates the spirit of a lone wolf - a 'sigma' who chooses his own path, unbound by societal expectations. The story blends treasure-hunt thrills, heist sequences, and comedy into a high-energy cinematic experience."

As of now Vijay fans are looking forward to the release of Jana Nayagan, and the news of Jason Sanjay's acting debut is sure to thrill them more.



Also Read: Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Arrive 'Uncut' In UK Cinemas On July 24