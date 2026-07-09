Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Gets 'A' Certificate From Censor Board

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which was originally scheduled to release on January 9 for the Pongal festival this year, will finally see the light of day in July.

Jana Nayagan was issued an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday. The certification is now visible on the CBFC's official website, which also lists the film's runtime as 183 minutes (three hours and three minutes). However, the cut list for Jana Nayagan has not yet been uploaded to the CBFC website.

The film was submitted for certification in December 2025, and the CBFC had reportedly informed KVN Productions that it would receive a U/A 16+ certificate. However, matters took an unexpected turn when objections were reportedly raised by a member of the examining committee, resulting in the film being referred to a revision committee. The CBFC did not issue the certificate for several months, citing due process.

The prolonged delay in certification stalled the film's release indefinitely, much to the disappointment of Vijay's fans. What eventually gave them reason to celebrate, however, was Vijay's victory in politics. Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, secured a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in May this year, making him the Chief Minister in his first electoral contest-an achievement few politicians have matched.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film as an actor and was originally intended to serve as his farewell to fans before the elections. The film is not just another commercial release but a landmark in both Tamil cinema and Vijay's career, which has spanned more than three decades.

Every update, from the first-look poster to the music, has been closely analysed by fans and audiences alike. Several rumours have also circulated regarding the release date after the film was delayed by six months.

Director H Vinoth has been entrusted with delivering a film that balances mass appeal with an emotionally resonant story worthy of Vijay's farewell to the big screen. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast and a large-scale production, further fuelling anticipation. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay's films always have massive openings, and Jana Nayagan is expected to have one of the biggest openings in Tamil cinema, driven by his unmatched fan base and his recent position as Chief Minister.

Today, the release of Jana Nayagan is seen not just as a movie premiere but as a cultural event.