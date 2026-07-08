Vijay Visits Children's Hospital In Chennai After Viral Video Alleges Lapses

In his first surprise inspection as Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday made an unscheduled visit to the Government Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai, days after a viral social media video raised allegations of bribery, poor hygiene and inadequate facilities at the government-run hospital.

A government release described the visit as an "unscheduled surprise inspection" of the Institute of Child Health. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with doctors, reviewed hospital facilities and spoke to mothers admitted to the hospital. Photographs released by the government showed Vijay holding newborn babies, interacting with their mothers and discussing issues with medical staff.

The visit came days after a woman, claiming to be from a below-poverty-line family, posted a video on social media alleging that hospital staff had demanded bribes, food was not being supplied on time and basic facilities were inadequate.

Responding to the allegations, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr Arun Raj said the contract staff member accused in the matter had been dismissed. He added that feedback from patients and visitors indicated the need for additional toilets, more wards and a canteen, and said the government would examine measures to strengthen the hospital's infrastructure.

News of the Chief Minister's visit drew large crowds outside the hospital, with supporters and members of the public gathering at the premises. Security personnel were deployed to manage the crowd during the inspection.

The visit also carries political significance. Women and children are regarded as an important support base for Vijay, whose popularity among these sections is widely seen as having contributed to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's electoral performance, helping it emerge as the single largest party and form the government.