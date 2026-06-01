'I See Everything In Black And White': Vijay On Questions On His Suit

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay returned to the field today to thank voters for bringing his party, the TVK, to power in its first ever election. He gave a 'thank you' speech addressed to voters for the first time after becoming chief minister. Vijay's election feat, which some analysts had not anticipated, led to the end of the DMK government headed by MK Stalin, the former chief minister.

Vijay arrived at Tiruchirappalli - the same place from where he launched his campaign in September 2025 - this evening and went on a roadshow. Even before that, a sea of people who had been waiting for him greeted him outside the airport with loud cheers and slogans like "Vijay! Vijay!".

"Thank you," the chief minister said as he began his address to loud cheers.

"You have ignored those two who have cheated you all these years. You made me victorious. For this, I bow down in front of you and want to thank you," he said, referring to the absolute occupation of voters' mindspace by the traditional parties DMK and AIADMK before the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) arrived.

It would have helped a lot had the TVK received more support, the chief minister who leads a coalition government since the TVK didn't have enough MLAs of its own, told supporters.

"In future elections I strongly believe I can get the support of all of you. I am confident you will appreciate the kind of governance I will deliver," Vijay said.

Vijay hit back at rivals who questioned his choice of wearing a suit at official events. There's a point to be made, he said. "My suit colour is always black and white. The message is that I will see everything in black and white. There is no in-between between good and bad."

Those who received the actor-turned-politician included ministers Aadhav Arjuna and S Ramesh, and Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko.

The roadshow proceeded for at least 10 km from the airport to St Joseph College.

Vijay's thanksgiving gesture began from this region today as an obvious choice since the people of Tiruchirappalli East had voted him to power. He entered the electoral battle from two seats and won in both, the other being Perambur. Vijay resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East seat and retained the one in Chennai's Perambur.