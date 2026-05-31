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BJP Leader Annamalai To Launch "New Movement" In Tamil Nadu: Sources

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BJP Leader Annamalai To Launch "New Movement" In Tamil Nadu: Sources
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu BJP's former chief K Annamalai will launch a "New Movement" in the state, sources have said. He aims to enrol like-minded people, build a strong volunteer base and groom them politically, sources said.

Already Annamalai has a non-profit "We the leaders". There is no plan to launch a political party for the next six months, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be Annamalai's inspiration, sources said.
 

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