'Companions In Happiness, Sorrow': Madhya Pradesh MLA Praises Chambal Dacoit

A Rs 15 lakh bounty was declared on him. More than 100 criminal cases, ranging from murder and kidnapping to robbery and extortion, had been filed against him. He was the police's "Target One" in the ravines of Chambal. Two decades after his death, his life was celebrated by a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh at a public function.

Dreaded dacoit Rambabu Gadariya, who was killed by the police in an encounter, was publicly remembered, garlanded and hailed as a "friend through happiness and sorrow" by the sitting BJP MLA, Pritam Lodhi. Addressing a large public gathering, the politician not only paid tribute to the bandit but also showered praise on him.

The event, organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, has now become the centre of a major political controversy across Madhya Pradesh.

Thousands of members of the Pal-Baghel community had gathered in Pichhore on Sunday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. On stage were community leaders, public representatives and cultural performers. But what grabbed everyone's attention was a photograph placed beside the portrait of Ahilyabai Holkar. It was the photograph of Rambabu Gadariya, one of Chambal's most notorious dacoits.

As the program progressed, garlands were offered not only to Ahilyabai Holkar's portrait but also to Rambabu Gadariya's photograph. What followed was even more surprising. Taking the stage, Lodhi acknowledged his personal relationship with the feared outlaw.

He described Rambabu Gadariya not as a criminal but as a close associate who had stood beside him during difficult times. "We were companions in happiness and sorrow," he said.

Recalling the past, he spoke about a period when he had led a protest involving thousands of people over alleged atrocities against a woman.

"People used to see only one thing that a goon was helping a dacoit," he said. "But are dacoits not human beings?"

The MLA went a step further, claiming that Rambabu Gadariya had been pushed into a life of crime because of circumstances.

"I knew his situation very closely. Certain people in society harassed him so much that he was forced to become a dacoit. Otherwise, Rambabu was never destined to become one," he said.

"I remember everything about him," Lodhi said. "From jail to the jungles, we met everywhere. We crossed paths in prison, and we crossed paths in the forests," he added.

The remarks stunned many in attendance because Rambabu Gadariya was not merely a local strongman or controversial figure - he was one of the most feared names in Chambal's criminal history. For years, he operated across the rugged ravines and border regions of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Police records linked him to more than 100 serious criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and violent attacks.

His name became nationally known after the 2004 massacre in which 13 people were killed, a crime that brought unprecedented attention to his gang and intensified police operations against him.

Law enforcement agencies across three states launched multiple operations to track him down. His name figured prominently in police dossiers, and he was categorised among the highest-priority targets.

The government announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his capture.

In 2007, Rambabu Gadariya's criminal journey came to an end when he was killed in a police encounter in the forests of Shivpuri district.

For many residents of Chambal, his name remains synonymous with one of the most violent chapters in the region's history.

"Today I got the opportunity to garland the photograph of the person who stood with me in happiness and sorrow. I pay my respects to him," the MLA said.

Adding further drama to the event was Lodhi's now-famous political slogan. Referring to his rise in public life, the MLA declared, "When I stood with Rambabu, my hand weighed only two-and-a-half kilos. Today, because of the blessings and support of the people, it has become a 250-kilo hand."

He then assured the gathering that this "250-kilo hand" would always remain ready to protect and support the community.