Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen From June 16, Teachers' Summer Vacation Extended Due To Heatwave

Summer Vacation 2026: The schools in Madhya Pradesh will re-open on June 16, the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported. As per an announcement made by the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, the state government has also extended the summer vacation for teachers by seven days due to the ongoing heatwave conditions. Teachers will now report to schools from June 7 instead of June 1. The decision has been taken as several districts in the state are recording temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

The state's education department shared the circular on its official X handle, stating that "the state is currently experiencing extreme heat and heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in many districts. Teachers are also carrying out work related to the census and board examinations during the summer."

The department said that the extension was granted keeping in view the health of teachers and the prevailing weather conditions. The summer vacation for the teachers will now be observed from May 1 to June 7, 2026, the notification stated.

As per the official order, the Dussehra, Diwali, and winter holidays will remain the same.

Along with the reopening of schools, the second phase of the 'School Chalen Hum' campaign will also start on June 16 and continue till June 30, the IANS reported. The campaign aims to ensure enrolment of all eligible children and bring dropout students back to school, it added.

The School Education Department has further directed authorities to ensure timely distribution of textbooks before the session begins.

Officials have also been asked to complete online data entry related to textbooks, collect feedback on book quality, and finish pending work related to the co-location of Anganwadi centres with primary schools.