BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To MLA Over 'Daddy' Remark, Threats To Cops

In a major escalation of the controversy surrounding BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, the party's Madhya Pradesh unit has issued a show-cause notice to the Pichhore legislator over his controversial remarks against a police officer. State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal has asked Lodhi to respond within three days, calling his recent conduct "highly objectionable" and "against party discipline."

"The party is fully cognizant of the matter. A notice has been issued, and appropriate action will be taken," Khandelwal said while speaking to the media.

The action comes after Lodhi's explosive remarks targeting Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhar triggered outrage across political and administrative circles. In a widely circulated video, the MLA questioned the officer's authority, saying "Karera is not your daddy's fiefdom. My son will come there, he will contest elections there if your 'daddy' has the guts, let him stop my son."

He went further, threatening to mobilise 10,000 people to march to the SDOP's residence and "fill it with cow dung," a remark that has drawn sharp condemnation.

The controversy erupted after Lodhi's son, Dinesh Lodhi, allegedly rammed his Thar SUV into five people on April 16, first hitting two women walking on the road and then crashing into a motorcycle carrying three men. An FIR has been registered, and the vehicle has been seized.

Instead of defusing the situation, the MLA's public confrontation with the police intensified the crisis, prompting the BJP high command to step in. BJP National leadership sought a report from the state unit, following which the notice was issued.

The backlash has not been limited to the party.

The IPS Association has written to the Chief Minister demanding strict legal action, calling the MLA's remarks an insult to the administrative machinery and a threat to law and order.

Opposition leaders have also launched a scathing attack. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "The BJP once accused Congress of protecting criminals. Today, its own ministers and MLAs are openly flouting the law. The party is turning into a shelter for goons."

On the ground, anger is spilling onto the streets. Members of the Bhim Army staged protests in Shivpuri, while the Sahariya Kranti Sangathan warned of agitation, calling Lodhi's remarks offensive and unacceptable.

Facing mounting pressure, Lodhi has now shifted his stance, alleging that the media distorted his statements and exaggerated the controversy.