"If Your Daddy Has Guts...": BJP MLA Threatens Cops After Son's Thar Crash

What began as a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has now snowballed into a high-voltage confrontation between political power and the police, with BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi at the centre of a raging controversy. His son, Dinesh Lodhi, is accused of mowing down five people with a speeding Thar SUV in Karera but it is the MLA's dramatic U-turn and open threats to police officers that have turned the case into a flashpoint.

In the immediate aftermath of the April 16 accident, Lodhi had struck a tone of accountability. Posting on Facebook, he declared, "For an MLA, one's son or family does not take precedence. The public is paramount. The police administration must ensure justice for the victims in Karera." The statement was seen as rare political restraint.

But within days, that stance collapsed.

In an aggressive and unfiltered attack on the police, Lodhi lashed out at Karera Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ayush Jakhar, issuing a direct warning that has stunned the administration. "I simply cannot stomach what the SDOP of Karera has said. He warned my son not to be seen here again. I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your 'daddy'? Normally, I wouldn't say this, but now I want to make it clear... my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your 'daddy' has the guts, let him try to stop him."

He went further, openly challenging the investigation and warning of retaliation. "I also want to remind the SDOP to take a look at our history. If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it and we will certainly give you a fitting reply. I want to tell such officials Stay within your limits; stay within your jurisdiction."

The MLA also attempted to downplay the incident, alleging that the accident had been exaggerated "the way Congress does," claiming that in many previous accidents, even preliminary inquiries were not conducted.

The accident itself paints a grim picture. At around 7:30 AM on April 16, complainant Sanjay Parihar, along with Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar, was riding a motorcycle toward the Tehsil office. Ahead of them were two women, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, walking on the road. According to the First Information Report (FIR), a black Thar SUV, allegedly driven at high speed and in a negligent manner by Dinesh Lodhi, first hit the two women and then rammed into the motorcycle, injuring all five.

When summoned for his statement displaying striking brazenness, the BJP MLA's son arrived at the Karera police station in the very same Thar SUV without a number plate, fitted with illegal black film and a hooter that had ploughed into five people. Even as the police issued a challan, his stance remained unchanged.

During questioning, Dinesh Lodhi claimed he had repeatedly honked and even sounded a siren, blaming those ahead for not giving way, and said the accident occurred while overtaking. Police inspection revealed a hooter installed on the vehicle and illegal dark film on the windows both violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. A challan was issued before the vehicle was released.

The MLA, in his defence, claimed it was he who ensured due process. He stated that after speaking to the SP, he facilitated the registration of the FIR, arranged for the vehicle to be sent to the police station, and sent his son for questioning.

Yet, on the ground, the victims tell a different story. Those injured in the crash allege that neither the MLA nor his son showed any concern for them after the accident. "No one even came to ask how we are," one of the victims said, highlighting a stark disconnect between claims and conduct.

The case has also brought renewed attention to the past record of both the accused and his father. Dinesh Lodhi has previously been embroiled in multiple controversies. In 2023, an FIR was registered against him for allegedly threatening a man. In 2024, he was accused in Gwalior of attempting to run over neighbours with his vehicle an incident that reportedly led to his arrest and jail time. There have also been allegations of extortion demands running into crores shortly after the formation of the new government. His father, MLA Pritam Lodhi, too, has a long history of criminal cases dating back decades, including charges related to rioting, assault, murder, and attempted murder. In 2022, he was expelled from his party over controversial remarks but was later reinstated ahead of elections.