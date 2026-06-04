Who Is Gangadhara Ajjayya? The Seer In Whose Name DK Shivakumar Took Oath

DK Shivakumar, carrying a copy of the Constitution, took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister in the name of late seer Veera Gangadhara Ajjaya, his spiritual mentor, combining reverence for a spiritual figure with an affirmation in the Constitutional values.

Before the oath, the Karnataka leader offered floral tribute to the seer from Nonavinakere.

For many outside Karnataka's political and religious circles, the obvious question was: Who is Ajjayya, and why does he hold such significance for the state's new Chief Minister?

The answer lies in the small town of Nonavinakere in Tumakuru district, home to the Shri Kadasiddeshwara Mutt, a unique spiritual institution that has drawn devotees, politicians and ordinary citizens for generations.

According to local tradition, the mutt was originally established amidst dense forests, earning it the name "Kadasiddeshwara" with "Kaadu" meaning forest in Kannada.

Over the years, however, the mutt became synonymous with Gangadhara Ajjayya, a revered saint whose spiritual legacy continues to guide devotees long after his death.

Unlike many religious institutions where devotees seek blessings through rituals and prayers, the Nonavinakere Mutt operates on a distinctive belief system centred around direct spiritual guidance.

At the heart of the mutt is a small peetha containing a sacred linga. Beside it are a slate and a piece of chalk. Devotees arrive with questions about their lives, careers, families, business decisions and personal challenges. The questions are posed before Ajjayya, who followers believe continues to exist spiritually through the linga.

The answers are then recorded by two designated individuals who devotees regard as mediums through whom Ajjayya communicates. The responses are often remarkably brief sometimes a word, a symbol, or even a single letter.

The process does not always yield immediate answers.

Certain questions are left unanswered.

In some cases, devotees wait weeks or even months before a response is received. For believers, however, the unpredictability only reinforces the conviction that the answers emerge according to divine will rather than human expectation.

It was this extraordinary system that drew DK Shivakumar to Nonavinakere nearly 20 years ago.

The practice has over time evolved.

These days devotees are asked to come with information about their date, time, and place of birth after which the seer of the mutt gives advice on what to do next.

People familiar with his association with the mutt say Shivakumar first visited Ajjayya around 2006, during one of the most uncertain periods in Karnataka politics. The collapse of the Dharam Singh-led government had plunged the state into political instability, prompting many leaders to reassess their futures.

During that period, Shivakumar is said to have sought guidance at Nonavinakere.

What began as a visit during political uncertainty gradually developed into a deep spiritual relationship that would endure through every phase of his political career.

Over the years, Shivakumar repeatedly visited the mutt before elections, during major political developments and at moments of personal and professional significance. Supporters often describe Nonavinakere as one of the most important spiritual anchors in his public life.

During periods when his ambitions for higher office appeared uncertain, seers associated with the mutt publicly expressed confidence that his political moment would eventually arrive.

The significance of the relationship extends beyond one politician. The Nonavinakere Mutt commands respect among devotees across Karnataka and occupies a distinctive place in the state's religious landscape. Its blend of faith, consultation and spiritual guidance continues to attract visitors seeking answers to life's most difficult questions.

That is why Shivakumar's decision to invoke Gangadhara Ajjayya while assuming Karnataka's highest elected office carried symbolism far beyond a ceremonial gesture.

It reflected a bond forged during political uncertainty, strengthened over years of victories, setbacks but sustained by faith.

While many devotees put their complete faith in the mutt, at the same time, there are many who question the belief system practiced here.