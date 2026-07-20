Boy Drowns In Well Of ASI-Protected Karnataka Temple, Locals Flag No Barricades

A nine-year-old boy died after falling into an open well inside the premises of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected Kalleshwara Temple in Karnataka's Vijayanagara, raising serious questions over the lack of safety measures at the heritage site.

The boy, identified as Vishnu Vinod, had visited the historic temple with his parents on Sunday. He was playing with a ball when it accidentally fell into the open well.

While trying to retrieve it, he allegedly lost his balance and fell into the well.

Local residents rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue him, but he could not be saved.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A senior police officer said the probe would examine the circumstances leading to the incident, including whether adequate safety measures were in place at the site.

The incident triggered outrage among local residents, who alleged that the ASI had failed to install protective barricades around the open well despite repeated demands, leading to the tragic death of the child. There was no immediate reaction from the ASI.