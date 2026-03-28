Pre-Wedding Shoot At Karnataka Temple Turns Violent, Photographers Allegedly Wore Shoes

A pre-wedding photoshoot turned violent after a group of photographers were allegedly assaulted near the scenic Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple in Karnataka.

The temple area, located in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district, is widely known for its lush greenery and scenic landscape, making it a popular destination for pre-wedding shoots.

A couple had arrived at the location along with photographers for a pre-wedding photo shoot.

During the shoot, a confrontation broke out when some individuals objected to photography within the temple premises and accused the photographers of allegedly wearing shoes.

The verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical assault.

One camera was also reportedly damaged in the incident.

Injured photographers were admitted to the Sakleshpur Taluk Hospital for treatment.

Police from the Sakleshpur Rural Police Station intervened and brought the situation under control.

A case has been registered against the accused and seven people from Mudigere taluk have been arrested.

The arrested include Ashi, Prashanth, Raksha, Aravind, Uchit, Prajwal, and Nishanth.

The injured photographers were identified as Navi and Nandan.