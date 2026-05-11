Video Captures Intense Battle Between One-Horned Rhinos In Nepal's Chitwan, Tourists Stunned

A rare and dramatic wildlife encounter unfolded in Nepal's Sauraham after two one-horned rhinos were spotted engaged in a fierce fight near a public road, drawing crowds of stunned locals and tourists. The unusual sight quickly went viral on social media, with videos capturing the giant animals charging at each other in the open area near the edge of Chitwan National Park.

The incident took place in Sauraha, a well-known tourist destination famous for jungle safaris and frequent wildlife sightings. Witnesses gathered along the roadside to watch the confrontation as the two powerful rhinos clashed in full view of the public.

Videos from the scene showed the animals charging, pushing, and attempting to overpower one another as spectators recorded the encounter from a distance. The incident once again highlighted the close interaction between wildlife and human activity in the Chitwan region, where rhinos and other wild animals are often seen near settlements and tourist routes.

"I came to Chitwan for the wildlife. I didn't expect the wildlife to come to me — and bring a fight. Two greater one-horned rhinos stormed into town today and clashed right on the street. Nobody was hurt. Everyone was speechless," the video was captioned by a user on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Following the viral incident, wildlife officials urged visitors and residents not to crowd around wild animals or attempt to approach them for photos and videos. Authorities emphasised that while wildlife sightings are a major attraction in the area, maintaining a safe distance is essential for both human and animal safety.

Officials also warned that provoking or disturbing animals during such confrontations can increase the risk of unpredictable behavior. They advised tourists to follow park safety guidelines and remain cautious whenever wild animals are spotted near public spaces.

According to reports, the rhinos appeared to be locked in an intense territorial battle. Wildlife experts say such fights, while rare to witness so closely, are a natural part of rhino behavior and are usually linked to disputes over territory, dominance, or mating rights. These confrontations can become extremely violent and, in some cases, fatal.