Viral Clip Of Humanoid Robots Fighting Stuns Internet: "Straight Out Of Sci-Fi Movie"

A clip of two humanoid robots trading punches and kicks in a Bay Area storefront has gone viral, with viewers calling it "straight out of a sci-fi movie". The video captures what organisers bill as the first public fight between an EngineAI robot and a Unitree model, a glimpse of robot combat going mainstream.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by virtual-reality innovator Cix Liv. It shows two bipedal robots squaring off in a makeshift ring while a human referee officiates. A small crowd cheers as the machines punch, dodge, and circle each other with stunning moves. "This video is going viral on Instagram," the caption of the post read. "The first fight ever between an Engine and a Unitree robot at our new store space in SF."

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Watch the video here:

This video is going viral on Instagram.



The first fight ever between an Engine and Unitree robot at our new store space in SF. pic.twitter.com/yeHonKfWrv — CIX 🦾 (@cixliv) May 9, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The video, posted across social media platforms, went viral with thousands of views and likes. User took to the comment section to share their point of view. "They are remotely controlling them, not AI making the actual movement," one user wrote in the comment section.

"They throw 300 punches and kicks, to only land one and destroy each other at the same time... LOL," another user jokingly said.

"Teach them to load the dishwasher, put my clothes in the washing machine, dry, and then put them away. Teach it to clean the house (properly, not like a robotic vacuum). Cooking dinners would be great too. We don't need robots that can fight," one user expressed his feelings.

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Unitree has become one of China's fastest-moving humanoid developers. Its G1 model, priced around $16,000, is equipped with conversational AI and drew global attention after winning the world's first robot combat competition last year. The company also showed its H2 humanoid at CES 2026.

On the other hand, EngineAI's T800 debuted at CES 2026 as a 1.73-meter, 75-kilogram machine built for stability. The firm confirmed a starting price of $25,000, with first shipments set for mid-2026.