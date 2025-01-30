Video: Robot Dog And Drone Fight Using Fireworks In China, Internet Says "Humanity Is Doomed"

A video from China showing a robot dog and a drone engaged in a "battle of fireworks" is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on X, opens with a hovering drone and a robot fighting with fireworks. The dog moves forward and backwards, dodging the fireworks while returning fire from fireworks mounted on its back. At one point, the drone begins circling the robotic dog, forcing it to manoeuvre to counter the new threat. It is not clear if the devices are controlled by humans or if they are autonomous.

The drone appeared to be a DJI T-series agricultural model, while the robotic dog seemed to be from the Go series produced by the Hangzhou-based robot developer Unitree Robotics, as per the South China Morning Post.

"Fireworks battle between a drone and a robot dog. War has just become fullscale battle bots," one X user wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look below:

The video has stirred mixed reactions from users on social media. While some expressed concerns about the implications of such technology, others said they felt uncomfortable about such autonomous machines fighting.

"Humanity is doomed," remarked one user. "What's the purpose? I'm pretty sure we're a long way away from not killing people in war zones," said another.

"In the near future there will be millions of drones fighting," one user predicted. "What wars in the future will look like," quipped another.

Notably, robot dogs and drones serve practical purposes across various fields. In recent times, several countries have also pursued four-legged weapon combat robots. Last year, the US Army tested robot dogs mounted with AI-enabled guns at a military facility in the Middle East.

Photos shared by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) showed one such robot dog undergoing "rehearsals" at the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center in Saudi Arabia in mid-September as part of a recent counter-unmanned aerial system exercise. The four-legged robot was seen mounted with what appears to be an AR-15/M16 pattern rifle on a rotating turret and resembles the robot system that the US Army tested at Fort Drum, New York in August.

The same year in May, the Chinese military debuted its own robot dog armed with an assault rifle during a training exercise in Cambodia. The video of the robot dog was released by state broadcaster CCTV.