Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Viral Video: This Girl Transforms Scribbles Into Stunning Art

A young artist is captivating audiences by transforming simple scribbles into intricate works of art using her creativity and skill.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Viral Video: This Girl Transforms Scribbles Into Stunning Art
Viewers have praised her talent, with some comparing her to artificial intelligence.

A young artist is making a name for herself online, transforming simple scribbles into stunning artwork. Employing imagination along with skill, she creates several detailed paintings from many random lines as well as shapes, thereby amazing viewers.

Her many works are presented in several viral videos on Reddit and other social media platforms. These videos show her precise study of each individual scribble before the addition of colour and depth. A messy doodle can be the surprising origin of a remarkably lifelike portrait, and from the same humble beginning, a stunning, dreamy landscape or a sophisticatedly detailed abstract piece may arise.

Watch the video here: 

This girl fixes any scribble with her imagination
byu/calman71 ininterestingasfuck

Many online users have compared her talent to artificial intelligence. They claim her ability to "fix" any scribble exceeds that of AI tools. Her extraordinary creativity and outstanding precision impress an important number of art lovers worldwide; some even call her a "human AI."

"I don't have enough knowledge about kids to understand just how crazy talented that kid is," commented a user.

"This girl ruins a squiggle with her excessive pattern recognition and desire for orderliness," wrote another user.

"I don't doubt the claim, but I also want to see more," commented a third user.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Young Artist, Scribbles, Artwork, Imagination, Creativity, Viral Videos, Social Media
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.