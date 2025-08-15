Op Sindoor-Themed Artwork, Logo On Independence Day Invitation Cards

The success of Operation Sindoor is the defining spirit at the Red Fort complex, with special artworks dedicated to India's decisive military action being showcased as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Operation Sindoor was launched 100 days ago by the Indian armed forces to destroy multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

As the nation celebrates Independence Day, the success of the military operation and the vision of making a 'Viksit Bharat' have become the defining mood at the venue.

Besides, the official invitation cards issued to guests attending the grand event carry the logo of the operation, and a silhouetted image of the iconic Chenab bridge, an engineering icon, depicting the rise of 'Naya Bharat'.

The 79th Independence Day invitation cards carry the logo of Operation Sindoor and silhouetted image of Chenab railway bridge.

The e-invitation card also carries a list of fundamental duties of a citizen as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

"As the nation is making giant strides towards realising the government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the theme of this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold 'Naya Bharat' and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress," the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The venue has been decked up tastefully for the occasion, with vibrant artworks and colourful posters adding charm to the ambience filled with patriotic fervour.

Delhi | Red Fort all decked up for the 79th Independence Day celebrations today. PM Narendra Modi to address the nations from the ramparts of the Red Fort today



Posters and banners on Operation Sindoor also a part of the decorations here

View cutters installed at Gyanpath (facing the Red Fort) carry the Operation Sindoor logo, and silhouetted images of armed forces personnel symbolising them as guardians of the nation.

With the gesture, the government has underlined the significance of the military action that took place three months ago.

India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK with precision strikes early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

Shortly after, the Indian Army's social media handles carried a message with a poster that has now become a defining image of Operation Sindoor.

The poster had 'OPERATION SINDOOR' written on it with a small bowl carrying vermilion (worn by married Hindu women) forming the first 'O' of the second word, while the second 'O' had a dash of the powder around it.

The bilingual -- Hindi and English -- invitation cards for I-Day anniversary celebrations carry this image on the top right corner of the invite, while the silhouetted image of the Chenab bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge, sits at the lower side of the cards, which have largely being issued online via 'Aamantran' website of the Ministry of Defence.

According to a recent edition of the India Army's magazine 'Baatcheet' dedicated to Operation Sindoor, the logo of the military action was designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh.

The Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in June.

Modi, on the occasion, had said that the structure stands as a "testament to India's ambition." He also observed that while people travel to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge surpasses it in height, making it not only a crucial infrastructure achievement but also an emerging tourist attraction.

A total of 2,500 male and female NCC cadets (from Army, Navy and Air Force wings) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the ramparts, forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo, the ministry earlier said.

After the main celebrations, in the evening, several music bands of armed forces and paramilitary forces are set to perform at more than 140 prominent locations across the country on August 15 to "celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor".

The events seek to add rhythm and grandeur to the nation's festivities on the 79th Independence Day, offering citizens an opportunity to experience patriotic fervour through stirring tunes and disciplined artistry, officials said.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF, and Assam Rifles, the defence ministry said.

About 5,000 special guests, drawn from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

These include the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, winners of international sports events, gold medalists of Khelo India Para Games, best-performing farmers trained and financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, and Delhi-based school children who are winners of online or offline quizzes and other thematic competitions.

Fifty better-performing 'swachhta' workers, beneficiaries of Lakhpati Didi, and Anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors, child development project officers, and child care institutions, are also among the special guest invitees, the ministry said