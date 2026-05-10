Watch: Hungarian Politician's "Cool" Dance At Peter Magyar's Inauguration Goes Viral

Hungary's famous 'dancing politician' stole the show again on Saturday (May 9), with his stunning performance on the steps of the Hungarian parliament. The politician, Zsolt Hegedus, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, showed off his moves after Peter Magyar was inaugurated as Hungarian prime minister. The 45-year-old Magyar was sworn in as Hungary's prime minister on Saturday, officially ending Viktor Orban's 16-year rule. Magyar's Tisza party won a landslide victory in the April 12 parliamentary election, securing 141 of 199 seats.

"Hungary's new government after inauguration. It's never been so nice to be Hungarian," Magyar posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video from the day. "I will not rule over Hungary; I will serve my country," he said after taking the oath. He further pledged to "open a new chapter in Hungary's history" and promised a government "not only to change the government, but to change the system as well".

While Magyar's speech was all political, it was Minister Hegedus who captured social media's attention. Hegedus, who previously went viral for energetic dancing after Tisza's election win, recreated the performance on the Parliament steps as celebrations erupted.

The clip, captioned "Never been so cool to be Hungarian," spread quickly across X and YouTube.

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Watch the video here:

The new government of Hungary after inauguration.

Never been so cool to be Hungarian. pic.twitter.com/9B4f1P6opA — SzabadonMagyarul 🇬🇧🇭🇺🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@SzabadonMagyar) May 9, 2026

In the viral video, Hegedus can be seen dancing to music in front of tens of thousands of supporters who gathered along the Danube to watch the ceremony on giant screens. Magyar is seen clapping alongside other lawmakers as they join the celebrations.

Hegedus, who is expected to lead the health ministry in Magyar's new government, first gained fame in April when footage of him dancing at Tisza's victory rally hit millions of views. However, Saturday's encore, performed as crowds cheered and waved Hungarian and EU flags in Kossuth Square, cemented his status as Hungary's "dancing politician".