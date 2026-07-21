Four-Year-Old's Scalp Torn In A Brutal Stray Dog Attack In Karnataka

An evening of play turned tragic for a four-year-old in Karnataka after he was brutally attacked by a stray dog, leaving his head severely torn. The child is now battling for his life.

Four-year-old Gopal was playing near his house in Maliyabad in Karnataka's Raichur city, when he was attacked by a stray dog. The dog allegedly pounced on the child, dragged him and repeatedly bit him on the head, leaving his scalp torn.

Visuals from the attack shows the child's head covered in blood. Most of his scalp had been ripped off, with only a portion at the back of his head remaining attached. His face was also stained with blood.

The child managed to escape the dog's grip and run to safety. He was rushed to a private hospital in Raichur, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

The incident comes days after a toddler died on the way to hospital after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs outside her house.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, identified as Anam, stepped out of her house soon after waking up last Wednesday (July 15). According to officials, four to five stray dogs attacked the toddler and bit her multiple times, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to a hospital but died of her injuries on the way.

The incident took place at Hanchinal Camp in the Raichur district of Karnataka.

A case has been registered at the Rural Police station, and further investigation is underway.