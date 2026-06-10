8-Year-Old Girl, Out To Buy Milk, Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Punjab

A chilling case of stray dog menace has claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl in Punjab's Morinda, exposing serious gaps in civic response and public safety.

The horrific incident occurred around 3 PM on Wednesday and was captured on CCTV, sending shockwaves across the region.

The victim, an 8-year-old from a migrant family living in Ward No. 1 for the past four years, had stepped out to buy milk from a nearby market when she was suddenly attacked by a pack of nearly six stray dogs on a deserted street in the afternoon heat.

CCTV footage shows that the girl had noticed a few dogs on her way. As they began barking, she tried to run away, but a group of dogs chased her. Moments later, one of the dogs attacked her, causing her to fall to the ground. The rest of the pack then pounced on her. She kept screaming for help, but no one came to her rescue.

Disturbing visuals from the CCTV footage show the dogs relentlessly mauling the child as she struggles in agony to escape.

Upon finding her grievously injured, residents rushed the child to a nearby private hospital, where she was given initial treatment before being referred to PGI Chandigarh. Despite sustained medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among locals, who say the tragedy could have been prevented. Residents claim they have repeatedly complained to the municipal committee and authorities about the increasing stray dog population in the area. However, no effective measures were taken.

Locals allege that despite existing Supreme Court guidelines on managing stray animals, authorities have failed to act, leaving residents vulnerable. The death of the young girl has now intensified demands for urgent action to curb the growing menace and ensure such a tragedy is not repeated.