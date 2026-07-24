Senior Punjab Cop Suspended After Lathicharge On Sanitation Workers

The Punjab Police on Friday suspended Barnala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satvir Singh over the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala. However, the move failed to calm the agitation, with protesters rejecting the action as insufficient and warning of a statewide stir from Monday if further action is not taken.

The suspension followed a report submitted by DIG Patiala Range Kuldeep Singh Chahal. However, sanitation workers continue to demand the dismissal of Barnala City-1 SHO Lakhwinder Singh and the registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved, including charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The unrest has already spread beyond Barnala. Sanitation workers in Bathinda launched an indefinite strike in solidarity, while demonstrations and effigy burnings of the DSP, SHO and the Punjab government were reported in several districts, turning what began as a local labour dispute into a wider political challenge for the Bhagwant Mann government.

The clash erupted on Wednesday after the district administration, assisted by the police, began clearing garbage during the sanitation workers' strike. The workers opposed the move near SD College, where police allegedly resorted to a lathicharge. Later, another confrontation broke out at Handiaya Bazar after protesters allegedly hurled garbage at police personnel, prompting a second alleged lathicharge in which several workers were injured.

The incident has provided the opposition with fresh ammunition against the AAP government. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring visited the injured workers and demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann apologise to the sanitation workers and take strict action against the policemen involved. He also said he would move court against the police personnel.

Reacting to the suspension, Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer described the incident as "deeply unfortunate and highly condemnable", and said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered immediate action pending further proceedings.

Despite the suspension, the government faces the challenge of containing an agitation that is rapidly expanding across Punjab, with sanitation workers showing no signs of calling off their strike until their key demands are met.