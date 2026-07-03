Woman Kills 3 Children, Then Dies By Suicide In Punjab's Mansa

A woman in Punjab's Mansa allegedly killed her three children before dying by suicide at her residence, police said on Friday.

The woman has been identified as Sandeep Kaur (36), Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station II, Mansa, Kulwant Singh said over the phone.

Kaur was found hanging at her rented residence in Mansa on Thursday evening, while her three children -- Khushpreet Kaur (12), Samandeep Kaur (7) and her two-year-old son -- were found dead, police said.

Police suspect Kaur administered a poisonous substance to her eldest daughter, while the two younger children may have been strangled. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

A relative who visited the house on Thursday evening alerted the neighbours and the police about the incident.

Kaur's husband had died a few months ago and her mother worked as a labourer, he said.

She had re-married, and her two daughters were from her first marriage, the SHO added.

The reasons behind the suspected murder-suicide are under investigation, police said.

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