Punjab Farmers Defend E20 Programme, Say It Aids Crop Diversification

The political wrangling over the E20 fuel has now spread to Punjab agriculture belt with farmers opposing any halt on the ethanol blending programme, arguing that this initiative has become one of their sources of income and a tool to diversify the cropping pattern.

This comes in the wake of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal holding a national townhall against the Centre's plan to promote E20 petrol, citing concerns that it would affect old vehicles, reduce mileage and lack of consumer awareness on the use of such fuel.

While the discussions are centred mainly around vehicle users, for Punjab farmers the debate appears entirely different.

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the cultivation of maize crop in Punjab owing to high demand from the ethanol industry.

Ethanol is seen as one of the alternative markets besides the traditional procurement of crops and providing diversification option to the farmers who had always remained dependent on paddy cultivation in the state.

President of Majha Zone Arthia Association Narinder Bhel said that the current opposition to E20 programme would cause uncertainty in a policy which has been beneficial for the farmers in terms of income generation.

"Everyone wants to help the farmers in generating more income, but opposition to a policy that has generated income for the farmers gives rise to doubts," Mr Bhel, a farmer himself, said.

He said that through the ethanol programme, many farmers have been motivated to cultivate maize as the scheme has led to good price realization.

"Opposition to the E20 fuel is making farmers hear that this fuel could damage the engines of the vehicles or reduce mileage, but if the programme slows down then the first ones to suffer would be those who have planted maize crop," Mr Bhel added.

He said that Punjab farmers already face the issue of volatility in crop prices and rising cost. In such a situation, the uncertainly around a possible source of income generation for them could make the problem more serious for them.

He called upon the Centre as well as the Punjab government to put politics aside and focus on maintaining the policy that benefits the farmers.

The apprehensions are also shared by farmers themselves.

Didar Singh, a farmer from Akbarpura village, said that due to higher income from maize, he had diversified his crops to maize cultivation.

"In the past, we used to grow wheat and paddy. Due to maize crop, we are saving some money in our pockets. Government should continue supporting the crops which generate income for farmers," he said.

Jagroop Singh, a farmer from Bhurli village, said that since ethanol plants started buying corn, the prices of maize have gone up.

"The prices of the maize have gone up after the increased demand from the mills. It makes all the difference to the small farmers like us," he added.

Similarly, another farmer Jagjit Singh, said that due to improved maize prices, it had become easy for them to manage household expenses.

"We are happy with the prices of maize crops and don't want any such decision which could lower down the demand for maize," he said.

While agriculture experts opine that the ethanol production is one of the most important pillars for the success of the crop diversification in states like Punjab which has been trying to reduce dependence on paddy cultivation for years now, they say that it also promotes investments in the agro processing industries in rural areas linked to maize and sugarcane.

The government said that through this programme, the country is able to reduce the import of crude oil, bring down emissions and generate additional demand for farm produce.

They also added that E20 fuel is introduced gradually and extensively tested and it has been used by millions of two-wheelers and four-wheelers for the past several years without any problem.

For now, the E20 debate has reached Punjab and become a discussion regarding the crops and income of farmers who view the ethanol as more than just a fuel policy.