Girl, 7, Waiting To Go To School, Attacked By Stray Dogs In Maharashtra

A seven-year-old girl was injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs outside her home in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an incident captured on CCTV.

The video shows the child standing outside her house, ready to leave for school, when several stray dogs suddenly rush towards her and knock her to the ground. The dogs are seen surrounding and attacking the girl as she screams for help.

The incident took place in Ward No. 4 of Gondia city, near the Ring Road behind a mazar.

Hearing the child's cries, a neighbour rushed to the spot and chased the dogs away, preventing what could have turned into a far more serious tragedy.

The girl sustained injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. While her injuries are said to be minor, family members said she was left traumatised by the ordeal.

The incident has once again brought attention to the growing stray dog menace in Gondia. Residents say attacks on pedestrians, children, motorists and elderly citizens have become increasingly frequent, raising concerns about public safety across the city.