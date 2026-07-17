How Is Bangladesh's PM Dealing With Student Protests

In what is being interpreted as a warning to those fomenting fresh trouble, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said his government will not tolerate extremism or radicalism.

"The incumbent government will not indulge in any form of extremism or radicalism under any circumstances," he said.

Rahman made these remarks on Wednesday, during his valedictory speech amid the budget session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.

In an outreach to the Opposition -- which consists of the National Citizens' Party and Jamaat-E-Islami -- Rahman said he believes the government will receive the full cooperation of the opposition party in this regard.

The comments assume significance as a fresh round of students' protests has gripped the country. The protestors are demanding the resignation of the current education minister.

Bangladesh's home minister has weighed in on the protests with scathing comments.

"There are some groups that want to trouble the government. On several issues, they hide their identity and attempt to fish in troubled waters," Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, referring to the students' protests against the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

Blaming the previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for the trend of protesters trespassing government premises, he said the Tarique Rahman government will not allow educational standards to be undermined.

With protests and blockades in major districts of the country like Dhaka and Chittagong, along with the challenges of extreme weather events leading to flooding in several areas, including areas of the capital Dhaka, the new government is navigating intense public scrutiny over administrative handling of education and infrastructure.

The Tarique Rahman government has barely completed six months, and it has had to deal with boycotts and rival rallies from allied factions like the Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party over constitutional and reform policies.

The Jamaat -E-Islami Bangladesh has threatened nationwide street protests against the government, demanding the implementation of the "July Charter".

The Tarique Rahman government is keen to project a student-friendly image and does not want to be seen as clashing with students, especially in the backdrop of the 2024 protests that led to the downfall of the previous government led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

On July 14, scenes of police charging students with batons to remove them from the street in front of the Parliament complex could have unintended consequences. That is why the government is reinforcing its message of instruction to the police not to take any action against the students.